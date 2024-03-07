Revanth to address Congress meet in Vizag on Mar 11

VIJAYAWADA : Buoyed by the impressive number of applications received from aspirants, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is banking on the upcoming meetings—one on Thursday and the other to be attended by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on March 11—to further boost the morale of the cadre.

Revanth Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on March 11 and address a public meeting in support of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant staff. The party has planned a series of meetings to highlight the neglect of AP Reorganisation Act assurances by the Centre like the Special Category Status and also to corner the Centre on its proposal to disinvest VSP. This will be the first visit of Revanth Reddy to Andhra Pradesh after becoming the Chief Minister of Telangana.

It may be recalled that the former CM of Telangana and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao had also promised to visit Visakhapatnam and pledge his party’s support to the ongoing protests against privatisation of VSP, but he did not.

A meeting was also proposed to be attended by Karnataka State Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Guntur on Thursday but the same was postponed.