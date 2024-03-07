‘Vision Visakha’, a new drama of Jagan: Sharmila

VIJAYAWADA : A day after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled his ‘Vision Visakha’, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy slammed Jagan for neglecting the development of Steel City.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Sharmila questioned as to what stopped Jagan now from starting operations from Vizag, the proposed executive capital. “It is your ‘incapable commitment’ that you have been deceiving the people of Visakhapatnam for the past three years by claiming that it is the administrative capital,’’ she observed.

“Digging hillocks, selling away ports and usurping lands is the only vision of YSRC in regard to Visakhapatnam,” she said and added that it is a new drama of Jagan to come up with 10-year action plan for Vizag ahead of elections.