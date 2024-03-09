BJP keen on Araku LS seat as part of pact to win it like Adilabad

VIJAYAWADA: As it won the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat, an ST reserved segment in the last elections, the BJP wants to win Araku in Andhra Pradesh in the ensuing elections. Araku is one of the Lok Sabha seat that the BJP is keen on contesting and it is likely to get it from the TDP as part of an alliance.

Though the party’s local strength and its proximity to Maharashtra contributed to the BJP’s victory in Adilabad, in Araku, the situation may be different, but the party is hopeful of victory.

Araku is an ST reserved seat with all the seven Assembly constituencies under it, covering Parvathipuram-Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. But, what makes the BJP leaders demand Araku?

According to BJP leaders, Araku stands as the number one constituency where the party has more booth committees. “There are nearly 2,500 booths in the constituency and we have committees for 70% of them. It is not the case with any other parliamentary segment in the State,’’ BJP Araku president Rajarao told TNIE.

The party is not just strong organisationally, but has also won in the local body elections.

“In Araku Assembly segment itself, we have won 10 sarpanch and three MPTC posts. There are 50 local bodies, where we got defeated by 50-100 votes, and there are 4-5 villages where we lost by less than 50 votes,’’ he explained.