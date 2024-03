Brihadeeswara temple comes up at Vedic varsity

TIRUPATI: Sri Brihadeeswara Swamy temple at Dhyanaramam on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Vedic University was inaugurated on Friday. Several rituals, including Kumbhabhishekam, Ganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam and Panchagavyaradhana were performed. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy participated in the rituals. The TTD has built the temple with SRIVANI Trust funds.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Rani Sadashivamurthy, Registrar Radha Govinda Tripathi and students were present.