Ex-CRPF cop assures jobs to 60 youngsters in AP, swindles Rs 3 crore

VISAKHAPATNAM: A former CRPF constable and his partner were arrested on Friday for duping 60 youngsters of Rs 3 crore by promising them railways jobs. The accused were identified as Hanumanthu Ramesh and his alleged girlfriend Praveena. The City Task Force Police will hand over the duo to Pendurthi police for further probe.

Elaborating on the case details, a police officer of the Task Force said Ramesh, a native of Sekharapuram in Meliaputti mandal of Srikakulam district, swindled the youngsters by posing as Two-Town SI. He was recruited as a constable of CRPF. While serving in Jammu and Kashmir, he was suspended and later removed from service reportedly due to a long leave of absence.

Following his removal, he moved to Visakhapatnam and began living in Pendurthi. However, he introduced himself as a police officer and even wore a uniform to make people believe him. Later, he got married to a woman, identified as Lalitha. He allegedly had an extra-marital affair with his sister-in-law, Saritha.

Explaining his modus operandi, the officer said Ramesh approached local unemployed youth and promised to help them get jobs, stating that he has contacts with railway officials. About 15 gullible youth believed his word and paid him Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh each, hoping to get jobs. The accused allegedly also handed over forged appointment letters to the youth. In his efforts to ensure that the youth did not doubt him, Ramesh even took them to Secunderabad DRM office under the pretext of a training programme.