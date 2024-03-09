GMC counters to facilitate citizens to pay taxes

GUNTUR: Stating that tax collections are important for the development of the city, civic chief Kirthi Chekuri informed that the special cash counters set up across the city will also work on holidays to facilitate the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that, as the state government has granted waiver of the interest accumulated on arrears of property tax dues upto 2023-24 as one time measure to those who pay the total arrears and current year tax in one lump sum or in installments before March 31, she urged the citizens to utilise this opportunity.

The counters have been set up at GMC head office, circle offices, ward secretariats Nos 140, 148, and will be working from 8 am to 8 pm on Sundays and public holidays, so citizens can pay their taxes without hassle. helpdesk was also set up at GMC main office, so citizens who do not know the assessment number of their property could get all required details and clear the dues, she added.