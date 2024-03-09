Inmate sentenced for traffic violation dies under suspicious circumstances in Vijayawada jail

VIJAYAWADA: An inmate of Vijayawada jail was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his cell on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Vadaparthi Gangadhar Tilak (39), a resident of Gollapalemgattu under Kothapet police station limits. He used to work as an AC technician in the city.

According to jail superintendent Hamsa Paul, Gangadhar Tilak was caught driving under the influence of alcohol last week. The duty traffic police had registered a case against him under the Motor Vehicle Act and presented him before the local court on Thursday. Following this, the judge imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Tilak and sentenced him to one week in jail for violating traffic rules.

He and 13 other traffic violators were brought to the jail around 8 pm on Thursday after completing the formalities. He was allotted a cell in the jail.

On Friday morning, the duty jail officers found Tilak lying unconscious in his cell. Fellow inmates tried to wake him up for his attendance in the morning, but in vain.

The duty doctor immediately inspected Tilak and referred him to the government general hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Based on a report from jail authorities, Satyanarayanapuram Police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. Investigation is underway. “The body has been sent for post-mortem. The cause of death will be known only once the report is out,” said the police.