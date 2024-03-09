Naidu speaks to TDP ticket aspirants from Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who is in New Delhi to hold talks with the BJP Central leaders on poll alliance, spoke to senior TDP leaders and ticket aspirants over the phone on Friday, and urged them to understand the decisions taken by the party leadership in the broader interests of the State and work with commitment to ensure the victory of the party in the ensuing elections.

It is learnt that Naidu spoke to TDP incharges and party leaders of 18 Assembly constituencies and asked them to prepare for the elections. Exhorting the TDP leaders to work for the victory of the alliance candidates, he promised to justice to the leaders, who have been denied tickets.

Taking stock of the political situation in the constituencies after the announcement of the first list of candidates, the TDP chief wanted the leaders to sort out differences if any and make coordinated efforts for the victory of the party candidates.

Naidu spoke to the TDP leaders of Yerragondapalem, Parvathipuram, Nandyal, Kalyanadurgam, Kurupam, Chittoor, Unguturu, Pithapuram, Polavaram, Narasapuram, Kakinada Rural, Tadepalligudem, Visakhapatnam South, Ramachandrapuram, Palakonda, Anantapur, Tirupati and Yalamanchili Assembly constituencies.