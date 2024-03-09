Seeking compensation, TTS project-affected families to intensify stir

VIZIANAGARAM: Families affected by the Tarakarama Teertha Sagar (TTS) project have been intensifying their protest, demanding the government to release compensation. The project-affected families (PAF) also prevented Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appala Naidu from entering Saripalle village on Thursday to inaugurate various development works under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
Further, they have been demanding the local legislator, Sarpanch and MPTC member to resign for not keeping their promise of providing the PAF package to them.
Though the project was taken up with Rs 220.04 crore in 2005, works were stopped midway due to various reasons.
The previous TDP government escalated the project cost to Rs 471 crore in 2015, but failed to complete the project. Subsequently, the YSRC government once again escalated the project cost to Rs 739.90 crore in 2020. Now, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 817 crore, including pending land acquisition, R&R, and PAF package.
Villagers said the local MLA had assured the project-affected families of fair compensation, if they elected YSRC’s MPTC candidate. Subsequently, the residents of Saripalli unanimously elected YSRC-backed Majji Triveni as MPTC member.
Later, a five-man committee —appointed by the government—approved PAF package of Rs 5.5 lakh to each of the 1,400 beneficiaries in Saripalli village alone. However, local leaders as well as officials failed to release the funds.
A sum of Rs 194.40 crore, needed to complete the remaining works, acquire 189 acres land and pay PAF package, was sanctioned by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to complete the TTS project by December-2024 as the government allocated 5 MLD water to the proposed Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport from this project.
Jagan had laid the foundation stone for the project pending works during the foundation stone ceremony for Bhogapuram Airport in May 2023. However, the works are yet to be completed due to the inordinate delay in the release of the sanctioned funds.