Seeking compensation, TTS project-affected families to intensify stir

VIZIANAGARAM: Families affected by the Tarakarama Teertha Sagar (TTS) project have been intensifying their protest, demanding the government to release compensation. The project-affected families (PAF) also prevented Nellimarla MLA Baddukonda Appala Naidu from entering Saripalle village on Thursday to inaugurate various development works under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

Further, they have been demanding the local legislator, Sarpanch and MPTC member to resign for not keeping their promise of providing the PAF package to them.

Though the project was taken up with Rs 220.04 crore in 2005, works were stopped midway due to various reasons.

The previous TDP government escalated the project cost to Rs 471 crore in 2015, but failed to complete the project. Subsequently, the YSRC government once again escalated the project cost to Rs 739.90 crore in 2020. Now, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 817 crore, including pending land acquisition, R&R, and PAF package.