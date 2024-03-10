Andhra Pradesh doctor dies in tragic fall during Australia trek

VIJAYAWADA: A 23-year-old doctor from Andhra Pradesh lost her life after falling into a gorge during a trekking expedition with her friends in Australia. The deceased was identified as Vemuru Ujvala, a native of Elukapadu village in Ungutur mandal, Krishna district.

The tragic incident took place on March 2, when Ujvala and her friends went to Yanbacoochie Falls at Lamington National Park in Gold Coast Hinterland. Ujvala fell into a 20-metre-deep gorge as she tried to pick the tripod she had accidentally dropped.