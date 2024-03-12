Andhra CM Jagan inaugurates Rs 861.84 crore projects in Pulivendula

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his one-day visit to Pulivendula on Monday, inaugurated infrastructure development projects worth `861.84 crore.

Describing Pulivendula as a symbol of growth, Jagan reiterated his government’s commitment to infrastructure development in the region.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the YSR Government Medical College and Government General Hospital buildings, constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore with NABARD RIDF-37 funds. The medical complex includes a teaching hospital, medical and nursing colleges, hostels and a comprehensive range of healthcare services.

He inaugurated the state-of-the-art Integrated Banana Pack House near Pulivendula Mines, equipped with cutting-edge technology and amenities, set up at a cost of Rs 20.15 crore.

Additionally, the inauguration of YSR mini-secretariat complex, built at a cost of Rs 38.15 crore, marked a significant milestone in development of administrative infrastructure.

As part of the Pulivendula Model Town Project, several infrastructure enhancements were inaugurated to promote economic activity. He also unveiled Gandhi Junction and YSR Ulimella Lakefront, highlighting the town’s cultural and recreational aspects. In his address, Jagan expressed his gratitude to the people for their support and highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and development across the State.

In a significant boost to industrial development, he inaugurated Aditya Birla textiles unit.

Spread over an area of 16.63 acres with an investment of `175 crore, the unit is expected to provide employment for 2,100 people. Jagan also inaugurated the sprawling YSR Memorial Park, spread across 16 acres in Idupulapaya Estate. The park, built with an investment of `39.13 crore offers a serene retreat for tourists and locals.