AP BJP unhappy with alliance with TDP?

HYDERABAD: Prior to the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in Andhra Pradesh was made official, important leaders and supporters of the BJP from Andhra Pradesh are said to have submitted a report to the central leadership imploring them to not go ahead with the alliance.

As per reliable sources, the leaders pointed out that the saffron party got 18.3% vote share in the 1998 parliamentary elections and won Rajahmundry and Kakinada seats on its own. After entering into an alliance with the TDP in 1999, the BJP’s vote share had plummeted to 0.7%, they added.

Referring to the present state BJP leadership as ‘parachute’ leaders, they mentioned that the party tickets might be bagged by BJP leaders, who are close to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, and decades-long loyalists would be left out.

Sources said the report listed out probable BJP candidates like Daggubati Purandeswari and N Kiran Kumar Reddy.