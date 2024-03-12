Election Commission holds training session for 66 observers from Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the announcement of the poll schedule, the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a virtual training programme for 66 observers from the State on Monday.

While 23 IAS and 13 IPS officers participated in the online training session under the supervision of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena from the State Secretariat, another 16 IAS and 14 IPS officers belonging to AP directly attended the training programme at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi on Monday

Reminding the observers of their crucial role, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar directed them to ensure a level-playing field for free, fair, intimidation and inducement-free elections. The CEC emphasised that the observers as ECI representatives are expected to conduct themselves professionally and be accessible to all stakeholders. They were instructed to be tough, but polite in their conduct on the field. He asked them to visit the stations and familiarise themselves with the geography and take stock of any vulnerabilities and sensitive areas.