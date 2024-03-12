PM Modi virtually dedicates 18 NH projects to nation

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually dedicated 18 National Highway (NH) projects to the nation and laid the foundation stone for 17 NH projects, with a budget of Rs 29,395 crore, totalling a length of Rs 1,134 km of stretch in Andhra Pradesh.

On the occasion, a live-stream programme of the Prime Minister was organised by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Several leaders and officials took part in the programme held in Vijayawada on Monday.

During his address, Modi inaugurated and dedicated several projects across 16 states, including the Haryana section (Delhi-Gurugram), costing over Rs 1 lakh crore. He also laid the foundation stones for various projects.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction that 30 per cent of the projects launched nationally were allocated to Andhra Pradesh, amounting to around Rs 30,000 crore.

He emphasised that NHs would catalyze economic growth and development, fostering the emergence of industries and ensuring safe and efficient travel.

The inaugurated projects in the State, include the 51 km long six lane Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section constructed with Rs 2,957 crore, 127 km long four-lane Gurjanapally-Avanigadda road with Rs 1,185 crore, 27 km long six lines Gundugunu-Kalbarru section taken up with Rs 666 crore, 17 km long 4-lane Vizianagaram Town Bypass costing Rs 429 crore, seven km long four lines Murkambatu - Cherlopalli section with Rs 89 crore and 23 km long two lines Devarapalli-Jeelugumilli section undertaken with Rs 85 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for the 344 km long six-lane (NH-544G) Bangalore-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, costing `14,060 crore and many other projects in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, APBJP President D Purandeshwari reiterated the Centre’s commitment to the State’s growth. She highlighted the importance of timely project completion for the AP’s progress, noting the significant investment in national highways over the last decade.

Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh lauded the efforts of officials, staff, and workers in timely project execution. He emphasised the potential of highways like Vijayawada-Bangalore in enhancing connectivity and fostering national development.

Secretary of Transport, Roads, and Buildings in AP Pradyumna PS lauded the State government’s swift completion of projects. He praised the efficiency of officials in land acquisition, appreciated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Pradyumna PS, Secretary of Transport, Roads, and Buildings in Andhra Pradesh, urged the Centre to expedite the Vijayawada East Bypass and Bhogapuram project, in addition to ongoing projects.