Take up plea for probe against YSRC govt after elections: Andhra MP tells HC

VIJAYAWADA: MP Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who petitioned the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into various policy decisions taken by the YSRC government in the State, stating that they were meant to ensure monetary benefits to the family of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his relatives and companies, on Monday told the court through his advocate that he had no objection even if the hearing in the case was taken up after the elections.

When the petition came up for hearing before the bench of Justice U Durga Prasad Rao and Justice Venkata Jyothirmayee, senior advocate U Muralidhar Rao, appearing for the petitioner, said 80% of the respondents in the case were alleging that the PIL was for publicity. He said it was not the case and they have no objection even if the case hearing was taken up after the elections.

The court directed the petitioner to submit a memo detailing the reason for seeking adjournment in the case, and the posted the matter to March 19.

Earlier, appearing for the Chief Secretary, Advocate General S Sriram said there was no need for keeping the PIL pending. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who appeared in person for the case hearing, speaking to media outside the court, said he was waging a legal battle against the graft of Jagan.

CID not to arrest Pulla Rao, kin in GST evasion case

APCID on Monday submitted to the Andhra Pradesh High Court that it would not arrest former TDP minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, his wife Venkayamma, daughter Swathi, K Jogeswara Rao, B Ankamma Rao, B Nagamani, BSR Infratech Limited India MD B Srinivas Rao, accused in the case of GST evasion, diverting funds through bogus invoices. At the request of advocate YL Sivakalpana Reddy, appearing for the CID, the court adjourned the case hearing to March 14.

When the petitions came up for hearing, Sivakalpana Reddy submitted to the court that the case was transferred from the police to the CID for further investigation, and sought time to study the records in the case. When the petitioners’ counsel objected stating that there was a threat of the CID arresting the petitioners, Sivakalpana Reddy said Pulla Rao and BSR Infra were not included as accused in the FIR, and there is no scope for their arrest.

Meanwhile, arguments in the criminal revision petition filed by the CID challenging the refusal of the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court for 10-day police custody of P Sharath, son of Pulla Rao and accused in the same case, concluded on Monday.

Paul files PIL for AP elections in last phase

Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul filed a Public Interest Litigation in the AP High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to conduct the general elections in Andhra Pradesh in the last phase, which may be in the last week of May.

When the PIL came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao on Monday, Justice Raghunandan Rao recused himself from hearing.