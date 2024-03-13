Meeting to evolve State agroforestry policy in Andhra Pradesh held

VIJYAWADA: Stakeholders from various sectors convened at a consultation meeting aimed at shaping the development of the State agroforestry policy for Andhra Pradesh. The event, held at a hotel on Tuesday in Vijayawada under the MoEF&CC-USAID Trees Outside Forests in India (TOFI) programme, witnessed a diverse array of voices contributing to the discourse.

Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) Chief of Party Manoj Dabas welcomed the participation of all stakeholders to have fruitful discussions to guide in preparation for drafting the State agroforestry policy.

Former IFS officer Vinay Luthra and Foundation for Organisational Research and Education (FORE) Director General Jitendra Kumar Das defined goals and objectives of the consultation meeting and suggested a policy to promote ease of doing business.