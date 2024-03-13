Scholars discuss evolution of literature at 2-day internationl conference in AP

Speaking at the valedictory session, professor of Linguistics at EFL University in Hyderabad Shruti Sircar noted, “Participating in conferences like these broadens our understanding and enriches our perspectives.”

She highlighted the cognitive processes involved in language comprehension, emphasising the role of the mind in directing visual attention. She commended the conference for its contribution to knowledge dissemination and expressed hope for continued opportunities for academic exchange in the future.

Day-two of the conference featured plenary addresses by distinguished scholars, including Dr Prantik Banerjee, Prof. Nicholas Birns, Prof. Kamal Mehta, Dr Pradipta Sengupta, and Dr Derek Irwin. Their discussions delved into the realms of petrofiction, totalitarianism in literature, Indian classical literary theory, absent fathers in American fiction, and stylistic analysis in Canadian children’s literature, respectively.

University Pro Chancellor-Prof Jaganadha Rao inaugurated the conference on Monday and underscored the importance of the English language at a global level.

Notable scholars delivered plenary talks, shedding light on diverse topics.