Several injured as TDP, YSRCP workers clash in Andhra Pradesh

PALNADU: Several people sustained injuries in clashes between workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Narasaraopet town in Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening when TDP candidate Chadalavada Aravinda Babu and party members visited the wards, according to a police official.

TDP and YSRCP workers hurled stones and bottles at each other, which resulted in serious injuries.