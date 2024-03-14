Andhra Pradesh: Dissidence brewing in State BJP even before finalisation of tickets?

VIJAYAWADA: Murmurs of dissidence seem to be brewing in the State BJP even as the party is yet to finalise tickets. For the Lok Sabha seats it is going to contest, the party has sent names of two leaders from each segment to the central leadership, which has led to disgruntlement among those, who have been left out. Similarly, leaders from the parliamentary constituencies from where the BJP is unlikely to contest, are also unhappy with the leadership for conceding the seats to the alliance partners.

The BJP will be contesting 10 MLA and six MP seats in the coming elections in alliance with the TDP and JSP.

For Eluru MP seat, senior BJP leader Garapati Sitaramanjaneya Chowdary, popularly known as ‘Tapana’ Chowdary, has been aspiring ticket for the past one decade. He has been actively involved in various development and welfare activities in the Lok Sabha segment and his activities have reached as far as Polavaram ST reserved constituency.

However, former MP Y Satyanarayana Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) is said to be trying to get the seat. Sujana Chowdary, who joined the BJP from the TDP, aspired to contest from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, could not get it, sources said.

Unhappy over the development, Tapana Chowdary has reportedly called for a meeting of his followers on March 15 as a show of strength.

Meanwhile, the State BJP leadership is said to have sent the names of Y Satya Kumar and seer Swami Paripoornananda Swamy for Hindupur Lok Sabha seat much to the chagrin of State vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao too made efforts to get the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, but the party was forced to concede the seat to its alliance partner TDP, and this has left GVL fuming, sources added.

Meanwhile, senior leader and State vice-president PNV Madhav was among the contenders for Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat, but the name of Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh suddenly cropped up. Ramesh, a former TDP leader, wanted to contest from Visakhapatnam, but is now eyeing Anakapalle Lok Sabha seat, sources said.