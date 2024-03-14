Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses plea for common capital extension

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition of P Anil Kumar of Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district seeking directions to extend Hyderabad as the common capital of AP and Telangana for another 10 years.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao said the court has its own limitations and it cannot direct Parliament to make certain laws or amend them.

Meanwhile, the High Court dismissed the public interest litigation seeking inclusion of senior IAS officer Ajay Jain and former energy secretary, who gave witness testimony in the FiberNet scam case, as an accused in it. Petitioner N Chakravarthy contended that Ajay Jain while deposing before the court, stated he had followed the directions of the CM, and signed the file, which amounts to agreeing that he did wrong.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao said the court could not direct that certain person be made accused in the case.

Plea for custody of Sharath dismissed

The HC dismissed the petition seeking police custody of Prathipati Sharath, son of ex-minister Pulla Rao, who was arrested on charges of GST evasion and diversion of funds using fake invoices. It upheld the verdict of the lower court refusing to give the accused to police custody.