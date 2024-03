VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao lodged a complaint with cybercrime police after a fake Facebook account was created in his name and allegedly requesting money from the public.

In an official release on Wednesday, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the issue had come to his notice through his friends and family that a fake Facebook account had been created in his name with his photo in uniform. A probe is underway.