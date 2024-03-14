Guntur GGH doctors give new lease of life to woman

GUNTUR: With the latest equipment, Guntur GGH doctors performed a rare operation and gave a new lease of life to a patient. According to hospital officials, G Kotamma (56), a native of Naredupalli village in Prakasam district, had been suffering from severe stomach pain due to intestinal ailments and was admitted in Guntur GGH.

The gastroenterology department doctors conducted tests and identified duodenal polyp in the small intestine. The doctors conducted the latest endoscopy ultrasound method and removed the polyp without surgery and saved the life of the patient and was discharged on Tuesday.

Hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said that under YSR Aarogyasri scheme, the highly expensive surgery was conducted at free of cost.

Dr Kavitha, Dr Nagoor Bhasha, and other doctors were also present.