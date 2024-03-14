Man tied and tortured over property issues

VIJAYAWADA: Veeravalli police registered a case against two persons for reportedly torturing a man by tying him with ropes despite him pleading for mercy in Malavalli village under Veeravalli police station limits on Wednesday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Seelam Srinivasa Rao, reportedly took money agreeing to sell away his agricultural land to the accused’s father back in 1995, but did not register it. Later, the family members of the accused approached court and got the order in favour of them.

When Srinivasa Rao called for a land survey on Wednesday, the accused family members objected to it and in a fit of rage tied Srinivasa Rao with ropes when he tried to attack them.