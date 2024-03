VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance on Wednesday launched the ‘Kalalaku Rekkalu’ scheme, promising to pay interest for the loans taken by the women for pursuing professional courses.

Launching the kalalakurekkalu.com website, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that the three parties had launched the programme on March 8. Women registered for the scheme in the presence of Naidu. After the registration, a certificate was generated.

Elaborating on the scheme, the former chief minister said women can show the certificate to the bank to apply for loan. He added that the alliance, after coming to power, will be the guarantor for the loans taken by women to pursue professional courses. Describing the scheme as an investment in the future of the women and the State, Naidu said Kalalaku Rekkalu is not limited to one sector.

TDP 2nd list to be out today

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to announce the second list of candidates for the ensuing elections on Thursday. Out of the total 175 Assembly constituencies in the State, the JSP and BJP have been allotted 31 Assembly and 8 Lok Sabha seats

Dare to dream, strive to achieve: TDP chief

It will extend help to women who want to pursue higher education, skill development and capacity-building courses. The TDP chief said, “I have always said dare to dream and strive to achieve. Recognising the strength of women, today we are bringing a new scheme.”

Further, he highlighted that it was the TDP which introduced 33% reservations in educational institutions and employment opportunities for women for the first time in the country. Recalling that there were only 20 to 30 colleges back then, Naidu said he established an engineering college in every revenue division. The youth studied in those colleges and successfully secured jobs, he added.

Further, he explained, “Twenty years ago, some people didn’t believe that there would be opportunities if they studied Information Technology. TDP visualised that there will be opportunities. To give them jobs, we first constructed Hitech City. We started backward and forward integration to give jobs to the youth who studied IT. I went to the US and met representatives of multi-national corporations for 14 days and made the world realise the strength of the youth here. With this, they agreed to establish companies.”

Elaborating on the schemes announced in the first part of the manifesto, he said, “Under Thallaki Vandhanam, the coming government will extend Rs 15,000 to every school-going child every year. Through the Deepam scheme, we will provide three gas cylinders for free every year. Women will be able to travel for free in RTC buses. For women aged between 18 and 59, Rs 1,500 will be given every month.”

Further, he stated that a scheme is being chalked out to provide purified water to every house through taps.