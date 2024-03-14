Telangana CM’s maiden visit to Vizag postponed, Cong meet on March 16

VISAKHAPATNAM: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s maiden visit to the Port City to participate in a public meeting being organised by the Congress with the support extended by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading agitation against Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation for over 1,100 days, has been postponed to March 16. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, Porata Committee chairman Adinarayana said the meeting to be presided over by APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy, will adopt a declaration demanding continuation of the steel plant in the public sector or reemerging of RINL with SAIL.

Stating that when the Porata Committee leaders met Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool last year, he promised his support and said if the Congress government comes to power at the Centre, they will adopt separate policies for the public and private sectors. “The stir has crossed the three-year milestone and after the participation of Revanth in it, the demands of steel union will draw the attention of nation,” he opined.

Stating that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect the steel plant from privatisation, CWC member Gidugu Rudraraju revealed that the Congress would include the issue of steel plant in the party manifesto.