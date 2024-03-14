Tripartite alliance to make elaborate arrangements for PM meet

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday performed Bhoomi Puja at the venue of the tripartite alliance public meeting to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17, at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet.

Since it is the first meeting being organised after the announcement of tripartite alliance, the TDP, JSP and BJP have taken it as a prestigious one and leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success. TDP leaders recalled that even in 2014 too the then alliance partners launched the election campaign in Guntur district, which turned out to be a grand success. The alliance partners are moving ahead with the same sentiment for 2024 polls.

Lokesh and leaders of other two parties discussed in detail the arrangements to be made for the public meeting being organised in a spacious 200 acres. He asked the organisers to ensure that people attending the meeting do not face any inconvenience. TDP State president K Atchannaidu, former ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao and Kanna Lakshminarayana, BJP and JSP leaders were present.