YSRC will not accept CAA: Kurnool MLA

VIJAYAWADA: Kurnool YSRC MLA Md Abdul Hafeez Khan has said the party will not accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as it is against the interests of Muslims.

Speaking to mediapersons at Tadepalli on Wednesday, he said YSRC chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear several times that there should be no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, party lines, or even region with respect to the social welfare programmes, law and justice.

“Therefore, the YSRC doesn’t accept the CAA in its current format because we, on the floor of Parliament, have sought amendments to it so that it is acceptable to each and everyone. We should amend it in a way that we give the same rights to Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Sikhs and Christians, as well as Muslims,” the Kurnool MLA asserted.