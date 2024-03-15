TDP supremo demands CBI probe into Group-I exam

VIJAYAWADA: Suspecting the hand of some top people in the State government in the large scale irregularities that took place in the Group-I (Mains) exam, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Regretting that all the systems had totally collapsed during the YSRC government, Naidu said the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was no exception.

In a release issued on Thursday, Naidu accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of making the APPSC a platform for his political gains. Jagan had deceived lakhs of youth by resorting to massive irregularities in the valuation of Group-I (Mains) examination answer scripts, he said.