Andhra CM Jagan’s letter delivered to households

VIJAYAWADA: To take the message that he has fulfilled 99% of the election promises, a letter ‘Cheppadante Chestadanthe’ signed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been delivered to each beneficiary household in the State.

The letter, addressed to the head of each household, includes a personalised certificate detailing the benefits received by the beneficiary in the last five years. Jagan has highlighted the fact that his government has fulfilled 128 out of 129 election promises, registering a remarkable 99% achievement rate.

Volunteers under the GSWS system have been entrusted with the task of delivering the CM’s letter to all the households in the State.

The delivery of the letter, which began on March 11, concluded on March 15. Additionally, the letter serves as a written confirmation that over the last five years, Rs 2.55 lakh crore has been disbursed to 1.5 crore households in the State, benefiting a total of 2.6 crore people under the Direct Benefit Transfer schemes.

According to officials, on an average, OC households in the State have received benefits worth Rs 1 lakh, BCs Rs 3 lakh, and SCs/STs Rs 5 lakh. The highest amount of Rs 7 lakh has been received by SC and ST households, they added.