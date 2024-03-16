SEB officials inspect spas, massage centres in Andhra Pradesh

VIAYAWADA: Taking into account several complaints on the prevalence of flesh trade and cross massages, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials have carried out raids at various spas and beauty parlours in the city.

It can be noted that Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy had directed SEB officials to conduct raids as the Vijayawada police and commissioner’s task force had reportedly failed to act tough against the unabated prevalence of flesh trade in the city in the guise of spa and massage centres.

Acting on the orders, about 60 SEB officials divided into 10 teams raided more than 10 places and busted prostitution rackets and other illegal activities at six places and arrested 30 persons, including five organisers, and rescued 27 women, including three Thailand nationals.