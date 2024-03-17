Over 6L students likely to appear for SSC exams in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is gearing up for the smooth conduct of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations, which are slated to be held from March 18 to 30.

With 6,23,092 candidates registered for the exams, including 3,17,939 boys and 3,05,153 girls, the government has been making elaborate arrangements in ensuring a conducive environment for the students. A total of 3,473 examination centres have been set up, equipped with adequate infrastructure.

Beside appointing chief superintendents, departmental officers, invigilators and others to oversee the smooth conduct of the exams, the school education department would deploy 156 flying squads and 682 sitting squads to monitor the exam centres and prevent any malpractices.