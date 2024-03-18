AP: NTR cops seize 112 vehicles without documents, 30 taken into custody

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police have seized as many as 112 vehicles and have reportedly taken 30 persons into custody, for failing to provide necessary documents, during a surprise inspection carried out across the district on Saturday night hours.

Under the directives of NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, surprise inspections were carried out by Deputy Commissioners (DCPs) of rural, west and east zone, in the wake of preparatory measures for the upcoming general elections to be held on May 13.

During a meeting convened with all the DCPs, ACPs and station house officers of Vijayawada city, CP Kanthi Rana Tata instructed them to be on high alert ensuring round-the-clock monitoring the movements of rowdy sheeters and troublemakers in their respective jurisdiction.

He also pointed out that regular counselling to rowdy sheeters and suspect sheeters must be conducted without fail.