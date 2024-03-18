AP: NTR cops seize 112 vehicles without documents, 30 taken into custody

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police have seized as many as 112 vehicles and have reportedly taken 30 persons into custody, for failing to provide necessary documents, during a surprise inspection carried out across the district on Saturday night hours.
Under the directives of NTR district Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, surprise inspections were carried out by Deputy Commissioners (DCPs) of rural, west and east zone, in the wake of preparatory measures for the upcoming general elections to be held on May 13.
During a meeting convened with all the DCPs, ACPs and station house officers of Vijayawada city, CP Kanthi Rana Tata instructed them to be on high alert ensuring round-the-clock monitoring the movements of rowdy sheeters and troublemakers in their respective jurisdiction.
He also pointed out that regular counselling to rowdy sheeters and suspect sheeters must be conducted without fail.
On the other hand, with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force from Saturday, the police personnel of all the stations along with central armed police forces conducted flag march at various places across the city on Sunday evening. During the flag march, police officials addressed the people and inspected the security issues in the identified problematic locations.
Rana said initiatives are being taken by the police administration to complete the elections in a fair and peaceful manner and conducting flag marches surveillance across the district to ensure the safety of citizens. “Police are keeping an eye on all the happenings in the district and interacting with public,” said the CP Rana.
CP Rana further instructed all the station house officers to keep a vigil on anti-social elements to prevent untoward incidents during the elections. During the flag march, the police personnel asked the public to exercise their vote in a free and fair manner.