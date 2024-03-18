YSRC & Congress in cahoots in Andhra Pradesh to split anti-incumbency vote: PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to vote for the double engine government of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) at the Centre and the State to ensure rapid progress.

He was addressing a massive gathering during the ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting of the TDP-JSP-BJP allianceheld at Boppudi near Chilkaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday.

“Come June 4, ensure that the NDA crosses the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha so that progress is accelerated in the State,” he exhorted the people. Further, he said both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been striving day and night for the progress of the State. Lashing out at the ruling YSRC, he claimed that development has suffered in the State over the last five years.

“Here in Andhra Pradesh, ministers are competing with one another in corruption, severely affecting the conducive environment needed for the State’s growth. People are fed up and want to vote this government out,” he said.

Cautioning the people of the State not to make the mistake of thinking that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC and Congress are separate, Modi stressed that the two parties are effectively operating as one, being led by members of the same family, who are colluding together to split the anti-incumbency vote.