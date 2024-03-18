YSRC & Congress in cahoots in Andhra Pradesh to split anti-incumbency vote: PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to vote for the double engine government of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) at the Centre and the State to ensure rapid progress.
He was addressing a massive gathering during the ‘Praja Galam’ public meeting of the TDP-JSP-BJP allianceheld at Boppudi near Chilkaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday.
“Come June 4, ensure that the NDA crosses the 400-mark in the Lok Sabha so that progress is accelerated in the State,” he exhorted the people. Further, he said both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been striving day and night for the progress of the State. Lashing out at the ruling YSRC, he claimed that development has suffered in the State over the last five years.
“Here in Andhra Pradesh, ministers are competing with one another in corruption, severely affecting the conducive environment needed for the State’s growth. People are fed up and want to vote this government out,” he said.
Cautioning the people of the State not to make the mistake of thinking that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC and Congress are separate, Modi stressed that the two parties are effectively operating as one, being led by members of the same family, who are colluding together to split the anti-incumbency vote.
“The people of Andhra have already made a decision on two things: to retain the NDA government at the Centre and dethrone the Jagan government,” the PM averred.
He asserted that the NDA’s goal to achieve Viksit Andhra (Developed Andhra) for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) is possible only with a double-engine government. Assuring the people that the NDA will equally prioritise regional aspirations and national progress, Modi said the alliance was gaining strength with a number of supporters and partners joining it.
Mocking the I.N.D.I.A bloc, he quipped, “Partners in the opposition alliance speak ill of one another and even contest against each other in the Assembly elections. In NDA, we take everyone with us. On the other hand, the Congress is known to have a single agenda when it forms an alliance - to use and throw its partners.”
Lambasting the grand old party for insulting Andhra Pradesh time and again, he pointed out, “The NDA has always upheld the dignity of Telugu people. We released a Rs 100 silver coin to commemorate the centenary celebrations of NT Rama Rao and conferred the Bharat Ratna on former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.”
Elaborating on what the NDA government has done for the State, the PM explained, “Ten lakh houses have been given under PM Awas Yojana. In Palnadu district, 5,000 houses were constructed. Tap water was provided to one crore families through the Jal Jeevan Mission. Ayushman Bharat has helped 1.5 crore people to get free treatment in the State. More than five lakh people are getting free ration with the assistance of the Central government. Additionally, Rs 700 crore has been extended to farmers in Palnadu under PM Kisan.”
Appealing to the people to cast their vote for the NDA candidates, he said, “This is Modi’s guarantee, all the NDA MLAs will work for you, for your welfare.”
Highlighting the efforts taken by the Centre to turn Andhra Pradesh into an education hub, he listed the national institutions set up in the State, including NIDM at Bapatla, National Institute of Custom and Indirect Taxes at Palasamudram, IIT in Tirupati, IIITDM in Kurnool, IIM and Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy in Vizag, AIIMS at Managalagiri, NID at Vijayawada, NIT at Tadepalligudem and Central Tribal University at Vizianagaram.
“Such premiere educational institutions will change the lives of youngsters in Andhra Pradesh,” the Prime Minister observed.
Speaking on the occasion, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu remarked that although the flags of the allies in NDA were different, their agenda was the same -- welfare, development, and protecting democracy. Praising Modi to the skies, Naidu said, “The Prime Minister is not just an individual. He is a force who is transforming India into a power that commands the whole world (Viswa Guru).
Seeking the blessings of the voters for the NDA, he said Modi’s ambition to make the country an economic superpower, and the construction of the State’s capital in Amaravati can only be possible with the NDA at the helm of affairs in both the Centre and the State.
Highlighting the consequences of poor governance, financial mismanagement, and corruption, Naidu accused the YSRC government of mortgaging several government assets, including collector offices, Rythu Bazaar buildings, and government colleges.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, too, alleged that the present YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was steeped in corruption. Further, he exuded confidence that the NDA, of which the TDP and JSP are a part, will win the elections and form the government in the State.
Modi expresses ‘satisfaction’ over success of rally
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan after the meeting, expressed satisfaction over the success of the first public rally of NDA in the State after the election schedule was announced. He was of opinion that there has been good public response and NDA in the State would be a success. The Prime Minister reportedly also enquired about Naidu’s arrest and his present health condition. The party presidents of TDP and JSP apprised Modi of the current political situation in the State, sources added.