Exporters led by AP Chambers visit Vizag Port, Visakha Container terminal

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of exporters led by AP Chambers president Potluri Bhaskara Rao and general secretary B Raja Sekhar visited the Visakhapatnam Port and Visakha Container Terminal. The visit was a follow-up to the Trade Meet held in Guntur in January where around 200 exporters and importers participated.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit was to examine the viability of exporting goods via Visakhapatnam Port instead of the Chennai Port.

As Vijayawada and Guntur regions are agri-based export clusters, AP Chambers has taken the initiative to work out a solution with the port authorities to exporting the agriculture products from Visakhapatnam Port instead of the Chennai Port. The delegation consisted of exporters from various sectors such as textiles, chillies, aqua, tobacco, granites, engineering, food processing, cashew, poultry and others.

Visakhapatnam Port deputy chairman Subhash Dubey, Visakha Container Terminal CEO Sudeep Banerjee along with their officials, CFS agents, shipping lines officials, and others participated in the discussions. AP Chambers former presidents G Sambasiva Rao and KVS Prakash Rao along with other officials were among the delegation who visited the facilities in Visakhapatnam.

