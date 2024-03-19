IMD forecasts rainfall for three days in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: The State is set to experience a refreshing bout of summer rains and thunderstorms as western disturbances influence weather patterns in the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant spell of rainfall is forecast from March 19 to 21, bringing relief from the intense heat. Scattered rains are expected in a few regions in North Coastal Andhra, Yanam and heavy rainfall and hot humid weather likely at isolated places over the Rayalaseema region. On March 20, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms are expected in Alluri Sitharamaraju, Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts and light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizag, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, NTR, Nellore and Tirupati districts.

The IMD predicts a thunderstorm spell sweeping across the State, with its peak impact expected on March 19 and 20. The IMD stated that the trough runs from Jharkhand to north Coastal AP across Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Karuna Sagar, sea scientist at IMD said that rains might bring relief from the increasing temperatures. However, this might be the condition only from March 19 to 21, in the places where rainfall is expected and will be followed by humid and hot weather conditions in the next few days. He opined temperatures might increase by a few degrees in coming days.