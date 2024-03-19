India-US Tiger Triumph-24 kicks off Vizag coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: In consonance with the established partnership between India and the US, a bilateral tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, Tiger Triumph-24, has begun on the Eastern Seaboard and continues till March 31.

The exercise is aimed to further enhance interoperability and work towards a multinational model for HADR missions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Indian Navy is represented by its integral helicopters and indigenous ships. The Indian Army will have its personnel and vehicles participate in the exercise.

The Indian Air Force will send its aircraft and helicopters along with the Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT). On the other hand, the US will participate with its naval ships with troops of the US Marine Corps on these ships. The United States Army is also a part of the exercise.

The exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to enable rapid and smooth coordination between forces of both countries.

As part of the Harbour Phase, which is scheduled from March 18 to 25, personnel from both navies would participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions.

On completion of the Harbour Phase, the ships, with the troops embarked, would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations in accordance with injected situations.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy extended a warm welcome to USS Somerset (LPD-25) of the US Navy to Visakhapatnam for the exercise.