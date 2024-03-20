Andhra Pradesh: TDP 1st list of MP candidates likely to be out on March 20

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is focused on finalisation of the Lok Sabha candidates, and is expected to announce the names of more than 10 contestants in the first list on Wednesday.
Though the first list was expected on Tuesday, the TDP supremo may announce the first list of Lok Sabha candidates on Wednesday, sources said. As the TDP bagged mere three Lok Sabha seats despite contesting all the 25 segments in the 2019 elections, Naidu is said to have made a thorough exercise on the selection of candidates to win more number of seats this time.
Out of the total 25 Lok Sabha segments in the State, the TDP has allocated eight seats, including six to the BJP, and two to Jana Sena as part of the tripartite alliance. The TDP is set to contest the remaining 17 Lok Sabha seats. Though the TDP released the list of MLA candidates for 128 Assembly constituencies in two phases, it has not yet announced the list of Lok Sabha candidates.
Despite the delay in the official announcement, several aspirants, who got a clarity from the TDP leadership on their candidature, have already begun the field work.
Naidu is said to have given the nod for the Lok Sabha candidates of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Ongole, Nellore, Nandyal and some other constituencies.
According to sources, sitting MP K Ram Mohan Naidu will once again contest from Srikakulam, while M Bharat, who unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam in the last elections, is likely to enter the fray from the same Lok Sabha segment.
Similarly, the names of Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) from Vijayawada, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar from Guntur, Magunta Raghava Reddy from Ongole, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy from Nellore and Byreddy Sabari from Nandyal Lok Sabha segments are likely to be announced in the first list of TDP MP candidates.
Meanwhile, taking to social media platform X, Naidu posted, “A resounding echo throughout Andhra Pradesh is signalling the dawn of a progressive era, resonating with the firm belief that: with hashtag# TDPJSPBJP Winning, Naidu wrote that the NDA will surpass 400+ in Lok Sabha and 160+ in the State Assembly.