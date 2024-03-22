Chief Electoral Officer grills SPs over election violence in Andhra districts

VIJAYAWADA: Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Prakasam, Nandyal and Palnadu districts appeared before Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena at the State Secretariat and gave their explanation on the violence that took place in their respective districts after the release of the election schedule.

Taking serious note of the political murders at Giddalur of Prakasam and at Allagadda of Nandyal districts, and also setting a four-wheeler on fire at Macherla of Palnadu district when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force in the State, the CEO summoned the SPs of the three districts to take their explanation over the untoward incidents.