Chief Electoral Officer grills SPs over election violence in Andhra districts

VIJAYAWADA: Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Prakasam, Nandyal and Palnadu districts appeared before Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena at the State Secretariat and gave their explanation on the violence that took place in their respective districts after the release of the election schedule.
Taking serious note of the political murders at Giddalur of Prakasam and at Allagadda of Nandyal districts, and also setting a four-wheeler on fire at Macherla of Palnadu district when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force in the State, the CEO summoned the SPs of the three districts to take their explanation over the untoward incidents.
It was learnt that the CEO reprimanded the SPs, including Parameswar Reddy (Prakasam), Raghuveera Reddy (Nandyal) and Ravishankar Reddy (Palnadu), for their negligent attitude in maintaining law and order.
Sources said that the CEO asked the SPs why they have failed to initiate proper measures even as the conditions deteriorated the level of political murders. Meena also rapped the Palnadu SP for failing to curb the untoward incidents in Macherla despite knowing that the constituency was in the list of sensitive constituencies for a long time.
Stating that the Central Election Commission (CEC) constantly monitoring the law and order situation in the State, the CEO learnt to have informed the SPs that the explanation given by them will be forwarded to the CEC and further action will be taken based on commission’s directions.