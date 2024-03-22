Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam cyclist’s 1,700-km expedition to Ayodhya ends

Cyclist and mountaineer Paila Maneendra at Ayodya after completing a 1,700-km expedition
VISAKHAPATNAM: The cycle trip from Atchtapuram in Anakapalle district to Ayodhya of cyclist and mountaineer Paila Maneendra has concluded successfully. Spanning from March 11 to March 19, Maneendra covered a distance of 1,700 km.

His route took him through Srikakulam, Ichapuram, Barampuram, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Hazirabad, and Varanasi before reaching Ayodhya.

Along the journey, he received support from various organisations and individuals, including the Youth Hostel Association of India, the Visakhapatnam District Branch and representatives of voluntary organisations from Atchtapuram and Srikakulam.

Following the conclusion of the cycle yatra, Maneendra visited Ayodhya, where he offered prayers to Lord Rama.

