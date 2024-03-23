Over 50 per cent polling stations in Andhra Pradesh under CCTV watch: DGP Kasireddy
VIJAYAWADA : More than 50 per cent of polling centres, including ones at the problematic locations, will be equipped with CCTV cameras for continuous surveillance of proceedings to avoid untoward incidents, Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy. Speaking to TNIE, he said that an action plan has been chalked out to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of general elections.
He further stated that all the necessary instructions were given to the Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Police Commissioners of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to take measures for smooth conduct of elections.
Recalling that elections for both 175 Assembly and 25 Parliament segments in Andhra Pradesh are set to be held on May 13 and the votes will be counted on June 4, the DGP said they had unveiled an action plan to control crimes during the elections.
“Soon after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force from March 16, all the senior police officers were instructed to carry out a series of initiatives across all commissionerates and districts. These initiatives included flag marches, intensifying checkings at check posts and monitoring the activities of rowdy sheeters and previous offenders,” the DGP said. Elaborating on enforcement drives, DGP Rajendranath Reddy said around 121 check posts were set up across the State and has seized Rs175 crore worth unaccounted cash, gold, liquor and other valuables from January to till date.
“Besides imposing Section 144 in the State till June 4, people were requested to cooperate with the police in the peaceful conduct of the elections. In addition, extra forces were also deployed at all sensitive and hyper-sensitive villages and instructed all the station house officers to monitor the activities of all the political parties,” he maintained.
He further explained that orders were passed to implement various legal provisions such as IPC, Representation of the People Act 1951, Election Conduct Rules 1961, Arms Act 1961, Motor Vehicles Act 1988, SC/ST Act 1989, and Information Technology Act.
CISF personnel were given instructions and training on safeguarding all aspects related to vote counting and EVM security, both pre and post-voting. Also, rowdy-sheeters and election-related trouble mongers were asked to be bound over in each police station.
He also asserted that State police are making better coordination with other departments such as Excise, Income Tax, and Narcotics Control Bureau to enforce compliance with the MCC.