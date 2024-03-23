Over 50 per cent polling stations in Andhra Pradesh under CCTV watch: DGP Kasireddy

VIJAYAWADA : More than 50 per cent of polling centres, including ones at the problematic locations, will be equipped with CCTV cameras for continuous surveillance of proceedings to avoid untoward incidents, Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy. Speaking to TNIE, he said that an action plan has been chalked out to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of general elections.

He further stated that all the necessary instructions were given to the Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (DIGs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Police Commissioners of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to take measures for smooth conduct of elections.

Recalling that elections for both 175 Assembly and 25 Parliament segments in Andhra Pradesh are set to be held on May 13 and the votes will be counted on June 4, the DGP said they had unveiled an action plan to control crimes during the elections.