Checking at inter-state borders intensified: Telangana CP

VIJAYAWADA: With huge amounts of unaccounted cash, illegal liquor and gold being seized at check posts, interstate borders in NTR district strengthened with extra forces to ensure free and fair conduct of elections.

According to the reports reaching here, around Rs 1 crore unaccounted cash was seized during vehicle checks at various border check posts on Friday night.

Following the incident, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao and Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata on Saturday inspected all the check posts set up in Vijayawada and in villages sharing border with neighbouring Telangana and instructed officials to be on high alert. Both Collector and CP inspected check posts at Prakasam Barrage, Musurumilli, Tiruvuru Rajupet, Jonnalagadda and also visited LBR stadium in Mylavaram and Thiruvuru Girls High School and inspected the security arrangements at strong rooms for safeguarding the EVMs.

Speaking to TNIE, CP Kanthi Rana Tata said a total of 18 check posts were set up across the district covering the border sharing villages and has seized Rs 4.2 crore worth unaccounted cash, gold and liquor so far from the commencement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

He also said, “Special parties were formed to monitor the movements in problematic locations in the district and conducted review on security arrangements at 1,850 polling centres in the district.”