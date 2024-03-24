Set up fund for free & fair polls: Ex-CEC

TIRUPATI: TS Krishnamurthy, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, has emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in poll funding, particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, which held that the Electoral Bond Scheme was unconstitutional for violating the right to information of voters.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI), Krishnamurthy suggested removal of all restrictions on political party donations and mandatory disclosure and audit of such donations. However, he acknowledged that this approach could exacerbate the influence of wealthy individuals on elections. As an alternative, he advocated for the creation of a National Election Fund, which would accept donations from any donor, while providing full tax exemptions. This, he believes, would eliminate the bias towards certain political parties and ensure transparency in poll funding.

The webinar, moderated by D Sundar Ram, founder and director of AGRASRI, featured esteemed panelists, including Prof Madan Mohan Goel, Prof Sandeep Shastri, Prof G Palanithurai, and Dr Bed Prakash Syam Roy. Each panelist offered insights into the challenges posed by the Electoral Bonds Scheme and suggested measures for electoral reforms to ensure accountability and transparency in poll funding. Prof Goel stressed the importance of adopting ‘needonomics’ in political funding and called for street-smart politicians, who prioritise governance with transparency.

Prof Shastri advocated for the establishment of an independent regulatory monitoring authority to curb illegal activities related to black money.

Prof Palanithurai proposed term limits for political officeholders and evaluation of political parties’ performance periodically. The participants formulated recommendations for free and fair elections in India, underscoring the importance of transparency.