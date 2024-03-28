Seminar highlights potential of aqua industries in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh with its long coastline and Krishna and Godavari Deltas has a natural advantage over other States, Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president VL Indira Dutt said that maintaining waters free from pollution and safeguarding them will leave a good environment to the future generations.

The aqua industry has the potential to turn wastelands into wealth-lands with the development of aqua sector where large tracts of land are required for breeding, she said while delivering the keynote address at the seminar on ‘Entrepreneurship and Empowerment in Aqua Industry’ organised by the AP Chambers in Vijayawada on Wednesday.