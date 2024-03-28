Seminar highlights potential of aqua industries in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh with its long coastline and Krishna and Godavari Deltas has a natural advantage over other States, Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president VL Indira Dutt said that maintaining waters free from pollution and safeguarding them will leave a good environment to the future generations.
The aqua industry has the potential to turn wastelands into wealth-lands with the development of aqua sector where large tracts of land are required for breeding, she said while delivering the keynote address at the seminar on ‘Entrepreneurship and Empowerment in Aqua Industry’ organised by the AP Chambers in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, MPEDA deputy director Manoj Kumar TG said, “Reduction of post-harvesting losses and improvement of fish, prawn, and other marine products for domestic consumption must be encouraged.”
He mentioned that there are various schemes to support the industry under the MoEF, NFDE (National Fisheries Development), etc for enhancing the export potential and markets for entrepreneurs. Manoj Kumar emphasised going beyond just cleaning and skinning the fish for exports and adopting international practices for value-addition to the current export products which add value by four folds the current revenues from non-value-added raw products.
Central Institute for Freshwater Aquaculture senior scientist Ramesh Rathod said, “The production costs in the feed by using pellets instead of traditional mixed feeds will greatly reduce the cost of the feed which is a substantial portion of the production costs. Poly-culture is cost-effective and is a very viable method for increasing the sustainability of the aquaculture business.”
State Institute of Fisheries Training former deputy director P Rammamohan Rao highlighted the importance of aqua-labs for monitoring and disease diagnosis using various methods like RT-PCR and ELISA.
Fisheries department retired additional director Koteswara Rao highlighted the employment opportunities in this sector like feed, seed, hatcheries, marketing, processing plants, supplements and others.