INTERVIEW: ‘Jagan’s vision is my strength’, says Kurnool City Mayor BY Ramaiah

KURNOOL: As part of its commitment to empower BCs, the YSRC has fielded Kurnool City Mayor BY Ramaiah, who hails from the Boya Valmiki community, as its candidate from the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency. Ramaiah, who studied civil engineering and did PG in Law, is one of the few highly educated politicians in the Kurnool district.

In an interview with K Madhu Sudhakar, BY Ramaiah, who strove for the development of Kurnool City during his three-year stint at a Mayor, revealed his growth agenda

What are the major problems of Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency?

Kurnool is a most backward constituency in Rayalaseema. It is facing drinking and irrigation water crisis. The rate of migration of people in search of livelihood from Kurnool to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other cities is quite high due to lack of adequate employment opportunities in the district. A majority of people in the constituency are small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers. It is also more prone to drought.

What are your plans to develop Kurnool?

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has executed several development projects in the district in the last five years. The Chief Minister has positively responded to my plea to complete Vedavathi and other irrigations projects to augment water supply and mitigate drought. The migration of small farmers and agricultural labourers from Kurnool villages can be effectively checked if the irrigation water supply is augmented. A tomato processing unit is coming up at Pattikonda with an investment of Rs 12 crore. There is a need to set up more micro, small and medium enterprises in the district to generate employment for local youth.

What is your strength to take on the tripartite alliance candidate in the elections?

Jagan’s welfare schemes and his vision to develop the State are my strength. The TDP-JSP-BJP combine cannot face the YSRC as it has the people’s support for its commitment to their welfare and development of the State. Despite not being financially strong, I believe that the people’s support is invaluable. My slogans are ‘Vote for Jagan, ‘Vote for Development’ and ‘Vote for Honesty’. Even Jagan is asking the people to vote for him if they are fully satisfied with all the good he has done to them in the last five years. My community is also my strength as the district has considerable Boya Valmiki population. I have also got the support BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities.

What are your chances of winning the election?

I am confident of winning the MP election with a bumper majority. Jagan’s welfare schemes and vision, development activities I have undertaken in Kurnool City as a Mayor in the last three years, and my social commitment and my honesty will help me win the election. I will develop Kurnool as a modal segment in the country if I win the election.