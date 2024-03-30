Andhra Pradesh: Sparks fly at BJP meet over ‘bias’ in ticket allotment

VISAKHAPATNAM : Sparks flew at the BJP Padadhikaris meeting attended by party national leaders Arun Singh and Madhukar in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

There has been growing resentment among the party rank and file over denial of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat to the BJP. The party leaders from Visakhapatnam had reportedly questioned the BJP leadership over fielding CM Ramesh from Anakapalle Lok Saha constituency. They also denounced the decision to allot the seats in North Andhra to the leaders belonging to Kamma and Velama communities.

They also took exception to non-allotment of the party ticket to leaders such as GVL Narasimha Rao, Somu Veerraju and PVN Madhav. They also raised the fact that not even a single leader belonging to the Kapu community was fielded in the State. They said one fourth of the seats were allotted to the leaders belonging to the Kamma community. They alleged that the party position deteriorated after D Purandeswari took over the reins of the party in the State.

It may be recalled BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao has been organising several programmes in Visakhapatnam for the last three years with the hope of getting a chance to contest from the Lok Sabha seat. However, his hopes were dashed as Visakhapatnam was allotted to the TDP as part of the seat sharing pact among the TDP, JSP and BJP. Araku and Anakapalle were given to the BJP.

Earlier, it was speculated that the BJP might field Madhav from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat, which was given to the BJP during the initial talks among alliance partners.

However, the BJP had left Vizianagaram to the TDP in lieu of Rajampet, where it fielded former CM N Kiran Kumar Reddy. GVL had hopes of contesting from Anakapalle or Vizianagaram. But the party high command has decided to field Ramesh from Anakapalle, putting speculations to rest.