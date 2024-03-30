EPDCL staff obstructed from installing meters in Kotia

PAARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Odisha police obstructed the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) staff in the disputed Kotia region on Friday, while they tried to install the electricity meters in Diguva Ganjaibadra village under the PMJANMAN Scheme. They prevented the APEPDCL staff by citing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and asked the officials to get permission from the Koraput Collector. Kotia police interfered and seized the metres, however after the Parvathipuram-Manyam officials discussed the matter with the concerned Odisha officials, the police released the metres.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been locked in a bitter battle over territorial control of as many as 21 tribal villages in the disputed Kotia region, which were located between the Koraput district of Odisha and the Parvathipuram-Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Both governments have been continuing their administration in the disputed region for the past six decades as per the Supreme Court verdict. The majority of the disputed villages in the Kotia region have been depending on the Andhra Pradesh government for the electricity supply due to the territorial difficulty. The majority of the tribal families have been using the electricity supplied by the APEPDCL. However, a few families are using unauthorised power supply due to a lack of electricity in various tribal villages under the disputed Kotia region.

Though the State government has been providing electricity at free of cost for the tribal families, it is mandated to have an authorised power connection. Therefore, the APEPDCL officials have conducted a door-to-door survey and sanctioned as many as 100 new electricity meters under the PM-JANMAN Scheme.

As part of it, the officials visited Digiva Ganjaibadra village to install the new electricity meters on Thursday. However, the Koraput police reached the spot and obstructed the APEPDCL officials while they were installing the electricity meters by citing the (MCC).