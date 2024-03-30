IMD forecasts surge in temp in Rayalaseema

VISAKHAPATNAM: As summer tightens its grip, temperatures are anticipated to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the Rayalaseema region on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department’s Amaravati Centre has issued a forecast indicating hot and dry weather conditions due to south/southwesterly winds prevailing in the lower troposphere over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

According to the forecast, both Saturday and Sunday will witness dry weather along the North Coast of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with a possibility of a hot, humid, and uncomfortable atmosphere in isolated areas. Similarly, South Coastal AP is expected to experience dry weather over next two days.

On Friday, Nandyala recorded the highest temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Kurnool at 42.3 degrees Celsius, Kadapa at 41.8, Anantapur at 41.6, Tirupati at 40.4, and Jangamaheswarapuram at 40°C.