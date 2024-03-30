Jagan has no moral right to seek votes: Kotla

KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who failed to fulfil 22 promises made to the people of Kurnool district during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, has no moral right to seek votes, said former Union minister and Dhone TDP candidate Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy.

Addressing the media at Dhone on Friday, he demanded that Jagan explain the reasons for his failure to fulfil any of the promises made to the people of Kurnool. He slammed the YSRC government for its failure to complete the pending irrigation projects to mitigate drought. “The State has virtually achieved no development in the last years as the YSRC government has failed on all fronts,” he observed.