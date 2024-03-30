Three hurt in suspected wild boar attack in Kakinada village

KAKINADA: Three villagers were injured when a wild boar attacked them at Patavala village of Tallarevu mandal in Kakinada district on Friday.

The mandal revenue and police officials informed the forest officials, who immediately launched a search operation to trace the wild boar in the village.

Forest Range Officer T Satyanarayana directed section officer Nagarjuna and territorial staff to inspect the area.

The forest officials suspect that it might be a wild pig, however the staff are yet to find any evidence. They alerted the villagers through a public address system and suggested the villagers not venture into the bushes and agricultural fields.

Further, the forest officials urged the villagers to report them if anyone comes across the wild animal immediately.