Will bring Godavari water to Rayalaseema: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Calling upon the people to dump the ‘fan’ (election symbol of the YSRC), TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that his party’s main goal is to create assets to generate wealth and disburse it to people, particularly the poor, through various welfare schemes.

While addressing public meetings at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district and Kavali in Nellore district as part of his ‘Praja Galam’ poll campaign, he assured the people of Rayalaseema that the coming NDA government will initiate steps to supply Godavari water to the region. “We will develop Rayalaseema much better than Konaseema,” he averred.

Naidu accused YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of totally damaging the State by proposing to establish three capitals. “This is the reason people have lost faith in him and do not want to attend his meetings,” he opined.

Terming Jagan a traitor of Rayalaseema, Naidu alleged, “After murdering his own paternal uncle Vivekananda Reddy, conspiracies are now being hatched to send his own sister to jail.”

Stating that the YSRC president has no respect for the State, legislation or even the law, Naidu alleged that Jagan’s sole aim is to mint money and build palaces.

Reiterating that the TDP had joined hands with the Jana Sena and BJP to ensure a bright future for the State, he asserted, “I will take the responsibility to make sure injustice is not done to any minority community.”

Exuding confidence that the people will stand by the TDP in the ensuing elections, Naidu pointed out that March 29 is a historic day as NT Rama Rao had founded the party in 1982 on this very day with an aim to upholding the self-respect of Telugu people.

Appealing to the people not to let the anti-incumbency votes get divided, the TDP supremo said he was optimistic about the NDA forming government both at the Centre and in the State.

Elaborating on the welfare schemes that the NDA government will launch in the State, once it is voted to power, Naidu urged the people to rise above caste and religion to send the ‘psycho’ (referring to Jagan) home.